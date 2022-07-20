100s To Continue

Watch Now
ENTER DATELINE — If you like it hot, then you will love the forecast through next week. If you are like me, then find some A/C and a cold drink because we are going to stay in the 100s. Tonight should be quiet with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a very slight chance of a storm Thursday, but most of the activity will be north of us.

Friday looks pretty quiet with any storm activity staying north of Central Texas. Highs will be around 103°. It doesn't get any cooler over the weekend with more 103-104° temperatures.

Next week...you guessed it...more 100s!

