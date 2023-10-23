US urges Israel to delay ground invasion in Gaza

Word came Monday from the Red Cross International Committee that two more hostages had been released by Hamas. The hostages were identified by Israeli media as Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, and Nurit Cooper, 79, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, an intense barrage of airstrikes hit Gaza Monday, where the Israeli military says it struck 320 militant targets.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says at least 436 people were killed. Israel Defense Forces also released video of its troops training for a widely expected ground invasion into Gaza.

The IDF told Scripps News Correspondent Jason Bellini about a new advanced weapons system called "The Iron Sting." It's a mortar system guided by GPS and laser.

"The mortar's designed for use in both open terrain and urban environments. The shells can penetrate double reinforced concrete," said Bellini.

The U.S. is reportedly urging a delay on an invasion to allow time to negotiate for the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants.

"We agree the top priority has to be going after Hamas. There's no daylight here. We also think it's important for humanitarian assistance to flow and for our hostages to get home with their families, and we're working on all three of those things," said John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.

The Israeli military updated the number of hostages to 222 based on new intelligence.

A third humanitarian convoy from Egypt did enter Gaza Monday, while UN workers unloaded the aid that arrived in weekend convoys. And more help is coming from Turkey.

The Turkish Air Force shared footage of a plane carrying medical supplies leaving Ankara for Egypt.

