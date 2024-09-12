Infamous Kansas prison known for high-profile executions will now open for tours

The Kansas State Penitentiary was once home to dangerous criminals and known for some high-profile executions.

The infamous prison in Kansas has a rich history dating back to 1859.

It's also the very prison where author Truman Capote interviewed killers for his popular novel "In Cold Blood."

And while one may have hoped to never have to enter the stone-walled prison building, you can now intentionally seek out a visit.

When the Kansas Department of Corrections opened a new Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kansas in 2020, the former Kansas State Penitentiary shuttered its doors and ceased operating as a prison, according to the Kansas City Star.

But instead of being demolished, the Lansing Historical Society and Museum took control of the former Kansas State Penitentiary last month — and will now open it for tours.

Lansing Historical Society and Museum The historic site of the Kansas State Penitentiary.

The idea was first conceptualized by Kansas Sen. Jeff Pittman and his wife, Leavenworth Mayor Pro Tem Holly Pittman, who drew inspiration from work being done by the Missouri State Penitentiary. The project will help reduce the financial burden on taxpayers and also attract tourists from all over.

Tours will fittingly begin this Friday the 13th. They will run through September, with the last tour of the season being Oct. 26.

“The former Penitentiary has so much history — Johnny Cash performed for prisoners there in 1970, it’s the site of some of the highest profile executions in Kansas history, and the stories from the guards and inmates from the prison’s founding during the Civil War provide a unique story that deserves to be told,” Pittman said in an August press release. “We’re working with stakeholders to develop branding and acquire historical artifacts to present this rich history in a compelling way to visitors.”

The senator had also helped secure state funding for the historic prison site to stabilize the roof and walls.

The project grabbed national attention, and now the Discovery Channel is planning to air a two-hour special on the Kansas State Penitentiary on Halloween.

Tickets to tour the facility can be purchased here.

