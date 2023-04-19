US approves additional $325 million in Ukraine security assistance

Amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, the U.S. State Department has announced the approval of an additional $325 million assistance package that includes artillery rounds, anti-armor systems, small arms, and more ammunition for HIMARS provided by the U.S.

The package will also include logistics support vehicles and maintenance support.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is the 36th authorized drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine.

In March, the Department of Defense said the U.S. hadsent more than $30 billion in military equipment and gear to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, 2022.

Data from the Defense Department shows that over 54 countries have offered over 1,000 tanks and armored vehicles and pledged more than 800 artillery systems to help Ukraine in its fight. More than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition and over 50 advanced Multiple Rocket Launch Systems have been given to Ukraine.

Analyst Lucio Caracciolo of Italy told Defense News in February, “This war will last indefinitely, with long pauses for cease-fires.”

Caracciolo said, “It will only stop when Ukraine or Russia or both collapse, since for both sides, this is a matter of life or death.”

Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, told Stanford News that the people of Ukraine see the war as "existential."

Pifer said, "If they lose, their democracy is gone."

He said, "Russia cannot win this war in the sense of achieving its original goals."

