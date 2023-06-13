Arraignment begins, Trump pleads not guilty to 37 felony counts

Former President Donald Trump arrived at a federal courthouse in Miami to answer to an investigation into his handling of classified documents before his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Trump entered a not guilty plea, Scripps News learned. The former president had his arms folded during the hearing.

Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to handle Trump-related investigations, sat in the front row of the Miami courtroom.

About an hour before the arraignment, officials booked Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta. Trump was ordered not to speak to Nauta about the case by the judge.

Nauta serves as a personal assistant to Trump.

Last week, Trump became the first former president to be indicted by a federal grand jury. He faces 37 felony counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents, among other charges. Trump has not denied having the documents but claims he is being unfairly singled out.

Mike Pence and Joe Biden both found they were in possession of classified documents from their respective vice presidential tenures, but both have maintained they have cooperated with authorities.

A U.S. Marshals source told Scripps News earlier Tuesday that Trump would be digitally fingerprinted and Trump’s photo will be uploaded into a court system. The source said he would not be placed in handcuffs nor have a mugshot taken.

After the hearing, Trump is expected to address supporters Tuesday evening from his New Jersey resort as he continues campaigning for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination.

An actual trial likely would not begin for some time, possibly in the heat of the 2024 election.

