Trenton Hooker is a news producer for KXXV and KRHD in Waco, Texas.

He was born in Houston, Texas, and graduated in 2019 from the Jack J. Valenti School of Communication at the University of Houston. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in history.

Prior to moving to Central Texas, Trenton worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service making wildlife education and conservation videos for children's hospitals. Also, he directed and produced a documentary film, "The Texas City Tragedy," about the worst industrial accident in U.S. history and was featured in the Houston Green Film Series.

When he's not out searching for the latest story, Trenton and his wife are taking care of their children – two Boston terriers.