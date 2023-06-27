Thousands of flights delayed, canceled amid East Coast severe weather

Severe weather along the East Coast has disrupted flights for thousands of people.

More than 6,000 flights were canceled from Sunday to Tuesday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Airports around New York were the most impacted. John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark International Airport have consistently been among the top three airports with the most cancellations and delays since Sunday.

While numerous airlines have been impacted by the severe weather, it's had the biggest effect on United Airlines. It's been forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights since Sunday, according to FlightAware.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that United CEO Scott Kirby was blaming the Federal Aviation Administration for the delays, claiming it cut arrival rates by 40% and departure rates by 75% on Saturday, which had a trickle-down effect.

Kirby reportedly said he planned to meet with officials from the FAA to prevent further delays as summer travel begins to peak.

The FAA responded to Kirby, saying, "We will always collaborate with anyone seriously willing to join us to solve a problem.”

People trying to travel back to the Northeast on Tuesday are in for better weather despite the potential for some showers and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service does not expect them to be as intense as they were on Monday.

