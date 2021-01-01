Thalia Brionez is a real-time editor for KXXV in Waco, Texas.

Thalia was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She graduated Cum Laude in 2015 from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. At UNT, Thalia studied Broadcast Journalism and Political Science and was a founding member of the Broadcast Education Association - University of North Texas chapter. After graduation, Thalia moved to Chicago where she interned for WBEZ/Chicago Public Radio, helping produce the morning talk show and managing social media. Thalia moved back to her home state and started her journey on the digital team at 25 News (KXXV) serving Central Texas in December 2019.