Sydney Isenberg is a real-time editor for KXXV in Waco, Texas. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, and graduated in May 2018 from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University. She has a Bachelors Degree in Journalism with a focus in broadcast and a Minor in Criminology and Criminal Justice. After graduation, she moved to Bakersfield, California, and worked for 23ABC (KERO-TV) as a digital content producer through the Scripps Journalism Career Program. After completing the program, she returned to her home state of Texas to work as a real-time editor for 25 News (KXXV).