Judge orders NFL's Richard Sherman released without bail

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle judge has ordered former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman released without bail following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break into his in-laws' home.

The judge found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, driving under the influence, and two other offenses.

He declined to set $10,000 bail as prosecutors requested.

The judge called Sherman a "pillar of the community" and noted that it was presumed he would be released because this was his first arrest.

According to the Associated Press, King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai ordered the free agent to have no communication with his father-in-law and not use alcohol or nonprescription drugs.

In a statement released after the hearing, Sherman's wife Ashley said that she loves and supports her husband and she was "committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs," the AP reported.

Police said he crashed his car and tried to break into his in-laws' home Wednesday.