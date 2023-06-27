'Don't let other people say you can't do it.'

When you see Eric Grooms on the football field, you would never know that he's had to overcome an even bigger obstacle his whole life.

"I was born hearing at one or two, and then when I became three and then the doctor told me that well son, your right ear is deaf and you left is 50 percent," Grooms said.

Grooms is a Senior for Trojans football, and the gridiron is something that his family knew he was born to do.

"He's always loved sports," Eric's mom Anna Towns said. "He came out of me with the ball. I always tell him he used to sleep with the football. I can't tell you how happy that has made him, to not just be a part of a team but Eric is very much a leader and so to be able to go in there and encourage and motivate and just have his teammates back, you know, means the world to him," Towns said.

"It's my dream," Grooms said. "I wanna teach other deaf children. Let them know that you can do it too. Just don't let other people tell you can't do it just because I would have people tell me that, and I don't look down, I look at them like you can't stop me from anything because I'm gonna keep going," he said. "My backup plan to be a coach and a teacher. If I become a head coach, I wanna be a head coach here [University High] because I went to school here.

The Trojans are being newly lead as Kaeron Johnson was announced as the Trojans Head Coach back in April. A new look for the Trojans and these Summer workouts have started the bonding process for Johnson and Grooms.

"You know, I wouldn't trade him for the world," Johnson said. "He's a great teammate, great leader, very inspirational to his teammates. I can't say enough good things about him," he added.

Waco ISD has a program to aid hard of hearing students and University High is hoping students can see Eric's success and continue to grow.

"It's great when the student has a passion and they pursue it so heavily," Coordinator for the Regional Day School Program for the Deaf Kristina Hickman said. "And then we're able to recognize what his supports need to be and he can communicate that to us," Hickman said.

"I hope that we have more deaf students that try out for athletics," Sign Language Interpreter Brittany Clark said. We mostly have deaf students that do P.E. and then they're done and they just kind of wipe their hands of it, but there's so much that University offers that I want our deaf kids to be able to explore," Clark said.

Eric has faced his fair share of challenges but it's his mindset that keeps him going to achieve his dream.

"I'll say one thing don't stop, just keep going," Grooms said. "Don't let people tell you what you can't do and you just gotta believe in yourself. I'm telling you that because I believe in you," he added.

There's an old saying that goes "Work like a Trojan" which means to work very hard. Grooms lives by that saying everyday.

