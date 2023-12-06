Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gang-rape of 17-year-old in new lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sex trafficking and gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in a new lawsuit, marking the fourth allegation of sexual assault lodged against the music mogul in recent weeks.

In the new lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New York federal court, a Jane Doe alleges she met Combs, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and a third assailant in 2003 at a Detroit lounge, where Combs allegedly convinced an 11th-grade Doe to accompany him and the other two men to New York.

Before they left, the woman claims Pierre smoked crack cocaine in the lounge's bathroom, where he forced her to give him oral sex.

After flying by private jet to Combs' New York recording studio, the Jane Doe claims the three men "plied" her with drugs and alcohol, "eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age."

The Jane Doe says Combs, the third person and Pierre took turns raping her in the studio's bathroom as she went in and out of consciousness.

The suit claims after falling into a fetal position on the floor due to the pain, the woman had to be helped out of the building into a car, which took her back to a plane to Michigan — a trip, she claims, about which she has little recollection.

"Ms. Doe has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years, during which time she has suffered extreme emotional distress that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships," the suit states, after providing alleged photos of the woman at the recording studio. "Given the brave women who have come forward against Mr. Combs and Mr. Pierre in recent weeks, Ms. Doe is doing the same."

The new allegations come less than a month after Combs' former partner, singer Cassie, filed a lawsuit against the music producer accusing him of rape and battery. The case was settled just a day later.

Within days after, two other women lodged sexual assault lawsuits against Combs, and some similar accusations began to arise online.

Combs has strongly denied all the allegations against him and shared a public statement Wednesday, with "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH" in bold to start.

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," the statement read. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

