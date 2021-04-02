Rebecca Fiedler joined KRHD News in December 2020, coming from five years reporting news in the Brazos Valley with the Bryan-College Station Eagle.

Rebecca graduated from Baylor University with a degree in News-Editorial Journalism in 2015. While still a student journalist, she was employed to report for both The Baylor Lariat and The San Antonio Express-News.

She was awarded first place for short feature writing in the 2018 Texas APME Awards, following her coverage of Hurricane Harvey's effects on a family in the Brazos Valley. She then received third place for feature writing the following year. Her work has been recognized by local organizations such as the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, and American Legion Earl Graham Post 153 in Bryan.

Rebecca was born and raised in Waco, and has remained a lifelong resident of Texas. Rebecca's parents, Randy Fiedler and Laura [Moffatt] Fiedler, spent many years in the 1980s reporting and producing for Channel 6 in Waco and other surrounding news stations, eventually passing on the journalism gene.

Rebecca has a special passion for the Brazos Valley, and has been on the front lines reporting many events that deeply affected the local community, from the Franklin tornado of 2019, to the death of Hazana Anderson in 2017. She's also been present for some of the area's greatest joys, including numerous Texas A&M sports victories, and the opening of new businesses such as Aggieland Safari.

Rebecca is the proud 'fur mama' of Railroad the dog, who was adopted from Urgent Animals of Hearne. She's grateful to be surrounded by good friends and a loving partner in Bryan, and is always excited to make a quick trip up Highway 6 to her family in Waco. Some of her favorite places to visit in the Brazos Valley are Lissa's Restyled Sip & Shop in Caldwell, Camp Hearne WWII Historic Site and Exhibit, and the Babylon Cafe on Texas Avenue in Bryan.

