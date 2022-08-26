Private Caribbean Island with home is on sale for just $475,000

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Do you really want to get away from it all? Well, there’s a Caribbean island on the market that’s being priced similarly to houses in many U.S. cities.

Located 12 miles off the coast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, in Central America, Iguana Island is a five-acre, turnkey property with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house ready for you to move into. And the price? It is currently on the market for $475,000.

Private Islands

The property, which was once showcased on an episode of HGTV’s “Island Hunters,” is a volcanic island covered in coconut palms and banana trees that provide fresh fruit, a tropical setting and lots of privacy. The lush foliage also attracts migrating butterflies.

The home features a wraparound porch, dining room, bar, living area, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are also accommodations on the other side of the island for staff — a staff manager and caretakers also come with the dwelling. All of the housing was built by an American developer to modern standards.

You can wander the island on the boardwalk that runs through the property. A 28-foot observation tower lets you view across the ocean to distant rainforests.

Private Islands

While five acres is certainly sufficient if you wanted to add a swimming pool, you could also wade into the sea on the island’s west side near the dock, known as the calm side.

The area is abundant with fish, and you can sit on the dock to cast for snapper, mackerel and barracuda, or head offshore for tuna, billfish and wahoo. If you prefer to look at the sea life, many tropical species can be found on the surrounding reefs, providing great snorkeling and scuba opportunities.

Private Islands

The island has a backup generator, septic system and water catchment system for self-sufficiency. Television, internet and cell service are also available. And supplies are readily accessible thanks to its proximity to Bluefields, with the largest population on Nicaragua’s east coast.

There are multiple flights between the U.S. and Managua, Nicaragua, daily. From there, all it takes is a 45-minute plane ride to Bluefields and a boat transfer to Iguana Island.

Another significant selling point is that Iguana Island is safely below the hurricane belt. As a result, you can expect comfortable year-round temperatures and even a scarcity of biting insects.

Private Islands

According to the listing, Nicaragua doesn’t tax foreign-sourced income. It has a low cost of living, which could make it the perfect place to retire.

Private Islands Inc., which works with representatives of the island, states that it can also assist the new owner with establishing a rental plan to offer the property as a retreat or vacation rental with rates that are more competitive than other island areas of Nicaragua.

To inquire about Iguana Island, contact Private Islands Inc.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.