10 Presidents Day sales to shop this weekend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Presidents Day is here, so it’s time to start shopping for the best deals! With many retailers offering special discounts and promotions, you can save big during this holiday.

From discounts on tech gadgets and televisions to savings on home decor and appliances, we’ve rounded up the hottest Presidents Day sales so you can shop with ease.

Spring is around the corner! Get the kids active outside with this backyard trampoline. With a heavy galvanized steel frame and superior UV-protected no-slip polypropylene jump mat, this trampoline is designed for hours of safe jumping fun. In addition, the enclosure netting is made from a high-quality material that prevents children from falling off the trampoline while jumping.

This trampoline is on sale for Presidents Day at Walmart, where it has 4.4 stars and more than 1,000 reviews. Customers say it is sturdy and fun, although it does take some time to assemble.

The Flexispot adjustable-height 40-by-24-inch standing desk is the perfect solution to upgrade your home office. This ergonomic desk allows you to easily transition between sitting and standing, providing a comfortable work experience. In addition, the desktop workstation features a black frame and black desktop, making it an ideal choice for small spaces.

Designed with your health in mind, this desk can help you stay active while you work and burn calories throughout the day. It’s on sale at Amazon for Presidents Day, with more than 7,700 ratings and 4.6 stars. Be sure to apply the coupon on the product page for the most savings.

The Ink+Ivy Dora Cotton three-piece duvet cover set is the perfect way to add a touch of boho chic to your bedroom. Made from soft organic cotton, this duvet features clipped yarns with geometric shapes and dark navy tufts. The matching shams repeat the boho design to complete the bedding set, while button closures allow you to place a comforter insert within the duvet cover and keep it securely.

This stylish set is on sale at JCPenney for Presidents Day in full/queen or king at 59% off.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones are the perfect companion for anyone who loves listening to music on the go. Their sleek and stylish design offers a comfortable fit and superior sound quality. In addition, the earbuds feature active noise cancellation technology that blocks background noise so you can focus on your music. They also come with touch controls, allowing you to adjust the volume and switch between songs easily. In addition, they have a long-lasting battery life of up to 8 hours of playtime.

These earbuds come in four colors and are on sale for Presidents Day at Best Buy.

Father’s Day will be here before you know it. So snag a great gift at an excellent price with the Chemical Guys Supreme Detailing Essentials Kit with Detailing Storage Caddy. This 8-piece kit includes everything you need to clean, shine, and protect your vehicle, such as a deep cleaning mist multi-surface spray, a cleaner wax for paintwork, a heavy metal polish for wheels and trim, and more in a convenient caddy.

This kit is on sale at Walmart, with a 4.1-star rating.

The Raemao Massage Gun is the perfect tool to help you relax and relieve muscle tension. This massage gun is ergonomically designed with a brushless high torque motor and LCD touch screen to help you operate scientifically. It also has premium features such as adjustable speed settings, a rechargeable battery, and an LED display that shows how much power is left in the battery.

The massage gun also comes with 15 interchangeable heads to target different areas of your body. With its lightweight design and easy-to-use controls, this massage gun, on sale for Presidents Day at Amazon, will be your go-to tool for relieving muscle tension and improving overall health.

Refresh your linen closet with Linden Street Performance Antimicrobial Treated solid bath towels. They are fade resistant, antimicrobial and made of 89% cotton and 11% recycled polyester. Plus, they are soft, absorbent, durable and quick drying.

These towels are on sale at JCPenney, with more than 200 reviews and 4.5 stars. Customers say they like the variety of colors and the antimicrobial properties of the towels.

The LG Electronics 4.5-cubic-foot large capacity high-efficiency stackable smart front-load washer with steam is an excellent option for busy households. AI technology chooses different motions to provide a powerful yet gentle cleaning performance. The ultra-large capacity washer also saves you time and energy while providing a thorough cleaning. Plus, it’s Wi-Fi enabled and comes with built-in intelligence and steam technology, so you can customize your laundry cycles and power-clean your clothes from anywhere.

This Energy Star-certified washer is on sale for Presidents Day at The Home Depot.

This durable tilt-head stand mixer from KitchenAid was built to last and features 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. The 67 touchpoints around the bowl ensure that all ingredients are evenly mixed, while the 5-quart stainless steel bowl can handle up to 9 dozen cookies at once.

This mixer comes in a variety of colors, including silver, red, ice blue and matte black. It’s on sale for Presidents Day at Target.

The LG 50-inch Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV is sure to make any movie night or game day even more enjoyable. This television offers 4K Ultra HD viewing, an intelligent processor for a stunning picture and immersive sound quality with AI Sound. In addition, the webOS smart platform gives you access to a wide range of streaming services. Plus, it has Alexa built in so that you can control your TV with just your voice.

This TV has 4.4 stars with more than 500 reviews. Customers rate it highly for its picture and sound quality. And it’s on sale now at Best Buy.

