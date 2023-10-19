NYPD officers hailed as heroes for saving man from jumping off bridge

For nearly 40 minutes on a New York City overpass, in a life-saving act of compassion, two NYPD officers offered words of support and empathy to a man in crisis threatening to jump off a bridge.

"I've been in your shoes brother, and there [are] solutions. There are ways to actually get out of this situation," said one of the responding officers.

The three-minute video released by the NYPD showcases the work of officers Carl Fayette and Eleodoro Mata, who serve the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The video of the rescue, which occurred about two weeks ago, went viral on social media — with comments calling Fayette and Mata heroes for their patience and care.

The man in crisis was taken back to safety by the NYPD's Special Operations team, which is also responsible for city-wide crisis outreach and support.

"Please don't give up on me brother. You are beautiful, brother," said one of the officers.

For one of the calm, cool officers, the end brought tears of relief. His captain summed it up as "amazing work."

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "home" to the crisis text line at 741741.

Police Officers frequently interact with people having the worst day of their lives. 2 weeks ago, Officers Fayette & Mata talked to a distraught man in crisis for nearly 40 minutes until ESU officers rescued him. Watch the harrowing video below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/68lBMiwfvr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 19, 2023

