No Surrender: Ukraine’s unsung heroes

Scripps News’ Jason Bellini spent much of the summer with Ukrainians fighting in the counteroffensive. It has been the most grueling test of their resolve since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

This latest installment in the "No Surrender" series focuses on the fighters at the tip of the counteroffensive spear. From a "sapper" who removes mines for forward infantry units using his bare hands, to a mortar platoon commander mysteriously named "Witch," Scripps News goes in-depth with Ukrainians who epitomize the extraordinary spirit of everyday people fighting to reclaim their country.

