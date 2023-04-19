NFL's Russell Wilson in golf cart accident on Denver-area course

Russell Wilson, an NFL quarterback with the Denver Broncos and significant other to singer Ciara, had an accident on a Denver-area golf course while driving a golf cart.

Wilson was at the course playing a round of 18 holes with teammates at Colorado's Arrowhead Golf Course, riding as a passenger in a golf cart, when it was seen tumbling down a fairway bunker, Golf Week reported.

While no one reported injuries, the images were startling for a relaxing day at the course.

Images shared on social mediawere said to show the incident as players appeared to rush over and try to put the golf cart back upright and check on the those in the accident.

A guest on a Barstool Sports podcast said the group was "reversing because the cart locked up and were too close to the edge and it tumbled in."

Wilson was able to make light on the incident on Twitter, responding by saying "Good times!"

The cart reportedly fully flipped over at the course in Littleton, Colorado.

The Fore Play podcast reported that his "teammates ran over to pick it up and push it out of the bunker."

