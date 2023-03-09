Woman killed screamed for help as vehicle sank into Lake Austin: Police

AUSTIN, Texas — A 30-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle sunk into Lake Austin, police said.

Around 3:37 a.m. Monday, officers were notified of a woman screaming for help, said Officer Alexandra Park, Austin Police Department, at a press conference.

Park said officers arrived around 3:52 a.m. at 1502 Scenic Drive in Austin.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a vehicle in the water and that by 4 a.m. divers had been sent in.

Officers said the woman was pulled from the water about five minutes later.

EMS attempts were performed, however, the female victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Park clarified that at this time, the department is not sure how the woman's vehicle got into the lake.

However, she clarified that it appears the vehicle went down a boat ramp.

Park said another person who was in the vehicle alongside the victim made it out unharmed - their identity was not released.

Park added that Austin PD believes this to be an "accidental death" and that there are "no signs of foul play" at this time.