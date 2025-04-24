TEA releases long-delayed 2023 school accountability ratings

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2023 A–F accountability ratings for public school districts and campuses across the state on Wednesday, marking the first time in two years that school performance data has been made publicly available.

The ratings, which reflect student and school outcomes from the 2022–23 academic year, had been delayed due to legal challenges filed by school districts opposing changes to the accountability system. The ratings are now accessible to families and the public at TXSchools.gov.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath stated that the lawsuits have delayed essential transparency efforts aimed at improving student outcomes.

“For far too long, families, educators, and communities have been denied access to information about the performance of their schools, thanks to frivolous lawsuits paid for by tax dollars filed by those who disagreed with the statutory goal of raising career readiness expectations to help students,” Morath said. “Every Texas family deserves a clear view of school performance, and now those families finally have access to data they should have received two years ago.”

Although the newly released ratings offer insight into past school performance, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) remains unable to share data from the current 2023–24 school year due to a separate ongoing legal case. The agency anticipates issuing ratings for the 2024–25 school year in August 2025.

The accountability system, based on an A–F grading scale, is designed to measure student achievement, school progress, and efforts to close learning gaps. Supporters argue it promotes transparency and improvement, while critics have raised concerns about fairness and the pressure on districts to meet changing benchmarks.

Here are some of the ratings in Central Texas:



Waco ISD- D

Marlin ISD- D

Temple ISD- C

Killeen ISD- C

Robinson ISD- B

Bryan ISD- C

Brazos ISD-C



Disclaimer: The ratings and data currently displayed are from 2023 and reflect the 2023 accountability system.

