Police: Odessa officer fatally shoots gunman at business

Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 19, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police in Odessa say an officer fatally shot a man who had opened fire and shot at the officer at a local business.

John Michael Humphries, 45, was killed in the shooting, according to a police statement on Friday. The officer’s name was not released.

The officers were responding to reports of a gunman at the business shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday when they encountered Humphries, according to the statement.

Humphries then left and drove around the business before going back inside and firing a shot, then shot at an officer approaching the business who returned fire, killing Humphries.

The officer is now on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting by Texas Rangers.

