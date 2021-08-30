Watch
Flooding, damage from Hurricane Ida

APTOPIX Tropical Weather
Jerilyn Collins returns to her destroyed home with the assistance of a Louisiana National Guard high-water vehicle to retrieve medicine for herself and her father, and a few possessions, after she evacuated from rising floodwater in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Photo by: Gerald Herbert/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic
Galen Bell sits with his dog, Mason, after being rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Photo by: Gerald Herbert/AP
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Residents are rescued from floodwaters by members of the Louisiana State Fire Marshall's Office in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Photo by: Gerald Herbert/AP
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Terrell Berzat helps clear fallen trees for a family member in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Photo by: Gerald Herbert/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic
Flooded streets and homes are shown in the Spring Meadow subdivision in LaPlace, La., after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hard-hit LaPlace is squeezed between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic
Traffic passes by a traffic light hanging from a cable after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in LaPlace, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Flooded streets are shown in the Spring Meadow subdivision in LaPlace, La., after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hard-hit LaPlace is squeezed between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
Michael Thomas, Kikala Thomas
Michael Thomas, back, carries his daughter Mikala, out of his flooded neighborhood after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in LaPlace, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Ambulances pass by a downed power pole after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in LaPlace, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Vehicles pass through a flooded street after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in LaPlace, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP

