Walgreens begins offering third COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Walgreens began offering a third COVID-19 vaccine for certain people.
Posted at 6:35 PM, Aug 13, 2021
Walgreens announced it has started offering an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to certain immunocompromised individuals.

The announcement follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Walgreens says people who are “undergoing cancer treatment, stem cell or organ transplant recipients, people living with HIV or those who are receiving immunosuppressive treatments” are eligible to receive the third vaccine.

People are asked to bring their vaccine card to verify which vaccine they previously received.

The CDC recommends people wait at least 28 days after their second dose before getting the third vaccine.

