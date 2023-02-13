U-Haul hit, injures pedestrians on NYC sidewalk

A U-Haul driver is accused of striking multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday.

Authorities said the truck mounted a sidewalk in Brooklyn, injuring several people before the driver took off.

Authorities reportedly caught up with the driver, who was detained.

It's still unclear whether this was an intentional act or an accident. Police have taped off the area to investigate.

The bomb squad has reportedly been called in to make sure the truck is safe to search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.