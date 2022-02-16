'OwlKitty' replaces starring roles in film favorites as only a cat could

Meet "OwlKitty," the cat who could possibly make a big name for herself in the film world, by simply being a cat. That's the hope, at least, for her owners Thibault and Olivia who have created the project which replaces many starring roles in creative versions of popular film trailers, with their cat Lizzy.

As the upcoming Oscars award show, set for March 27 at 8 p.m. ET, quickly approaches, OwlKitty takes us back to some past film favorites, staring in various roles, as only a cat could.

In a clip shared recently, 4-year-old OwlKitty takes a ride on the Titanic, as the parody film trailer shows her enjoying scenes with some of the film's co-stars: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

In another parody clip, OwlKitty grows to the size of a dinosaur, scaring the guests of Jurassic Park in their SUVs during that infamous scene during a nighttime storm at the park.

Thibault, who lives in Portland, Oregon with his wife Olivia, shows fans the tedious work filming Lizzy in front of a green screen trying to get her to look in the right direction and teaching her to be a star. He says that Lizzy gets lots of treats in return for her acting skills.

www.owl-kitty.com

The couple says that so far, OwlKitty has been in parodies of classics like Star Wars, Harry Potter, The Shining, 50 Shades of Gray and other films which are posted to their Facebook and YouTube pages.

They are raising money to support cat adoption through the sale of various merchandise on their website. So far, the couple says they have raised over $4,000 to support the cause.

Olivia says that the couple decided to adopt a cat in 2017 and then witnessed the birth of Lizzy, which is when they decided to give her a home. They had to integrate Lizzy with their other cat and eventually, with Lizzy's playful character, they became best friends before Lizzy's career as an online sensation, Thibault said.