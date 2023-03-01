Watch Now
National Archives releases more documents received from Mar-a-Lago

Steve Helber/AP
An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is pictured, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 23:08:56-05

The U.S. National Archives released more documents from boxes it received in January of last year from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The archives said it had received around 50 Freedom of Information Act requests seeking the records from 15 boxes that were taken from Trump's Florida home. On Tuesday 25 pages were released and the National Archives said it would continue to review more information to determine if another release is warranted.

The archives didn't add more details on the release citing ongoing litigation.

The archives released copies of the documents on its website, which appear to be mostly emails between the archives staff and Trump representatives or between staff members in Washington.

