Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Modeling agent close to Epstein, Jean-Luc Brunel, found dead in a French jail

items.[0].image.alt
Alain Jocard/AP
A general view shows (from bottom) the Alma Bridge, Invalides Bridge and Alexander III Bridge, and the northeastern Paris skyline Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. ( Alain Jocard, Pool via AP)
France
Posted at 9:32 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 10:32:14-05

French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell.

Agent Jean-Luc Brunel was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. The French investigation was prompted by sex-trafficking charges against Epstein in the U.S., and Brunel was considered central to the probe.

Paris police opened an investigation into Brunel's death. Brunel's lawyer did not comment. Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial.

As the Associated Press reported, Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein and considered a central part of the French probe into allegations of sexual exploitation of women and girls by Epstein and his inner circle. Multiple women have said they were victims and reported it to police since the investigation was opened in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019