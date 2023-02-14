Mahomes reveals whether Chiefs watched Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show

The Kansas City Chiefs did not get to enjoy Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night and said that the team was under strict orders to focus on the game and not the halftime show.

"Coach Reid told us, he said, 'If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking 'cause you're not playing in the rest of the game," Mahomes said.

The Chiefs were losing to the Philadelphia Eagles by 10 points at halftime.

Mahomes said the team was focused on mounting a comeback in the second half. He told Kimmel that they rallied behind a unifying message.

"Luckily enough for me, we have a lot of great leaders on that team. I talked, Travis talked— we had other guys who stepped up and talked as well. We just said that we had to go out and leave it out on the field," Mahomes said.

It appears the talks were effective. The Chiefs were virtually unstoppable in the second half, scoring 24 points. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal with mere seconds remaining in the game.

This was the second Super Bowl victory in four seasons for the Chiefs.