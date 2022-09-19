Las Vegas police reportedly investigating fan who appeared to strike Kyler Murray

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reportedly investigating after Kyler Murray was struck following a game at Allegiant Stadium.

Videos posted online shows Murray running toward the crowd to celebrate after the Arizona Cardinals' come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Upon reaching the first row, a fan appeared to strike Murray.

Murray did not appear to be injured. The incident, however, did provoke a reaction. Murray's teammates came to his defense to de-escalate the situation.

The Associated Press reports that a battery complaint was made to police at the stadium on Sunday. However, police said a suspect had not yet been identified.