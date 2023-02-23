Jury forewoman in Georgia 2020 election probe speaks out

It's a probe that has taken on many forms over the past two years, sparked by a January 2021 phone call made by former President Trump to Georgia's secretary of state. The probe has been followed by several key developments, including a slate of Republican fake electors and continued claims of widespread voter fraud.

Now — less than a week after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney released nine pages of the special grand jury's report — jury forewoman Emily Kohrs is speaking out.

While Kohrs declined to mention names, The New York Times reports when asked if the list included the former president, Kohrs said, "You're not going to be shocked. The answer is not rocket science."

One section of the report, which has been made public, details the special grand jury's belief that "one or more" of the 75 witnesses they heard from lied under oath.

The special grand jury recommended that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis consider seeking indictments against several unnamed witnesses on charges of perjury.

Some high-profile witnesses who testified include Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Georgia's governor, Georgia's secretary of state and several state lawmakers.

The grand jury also wrote, "We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning the results."

It contradicts what the former president and several of his allies have claimed, despite a lack of evidence.

Kohrs told The Associated Press that the grand jury wanted to hear from the former president, but didn't believe he would offer meaningful testimony.

Trump's attorneys were not present. They also note he was not subpoenaed or asked to voluntarily come in and testify.