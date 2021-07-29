Watch
Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen

1st cardinal in US to be charged with a sexual crime against a minor
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press conference in Washington. McCarrick, the once-influential American cardinal who was defrocked after a Vatican investigation confirmed he had sexually molested adults as well as children, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception at Wellesley College in the 1970s, court records show. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Theodore McCarrick
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 12:38:49-04

BOSTON (AP) — Court records show that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy during a wedding reception in the 1970s.

Court documents obtained by The Boston Globe show that McCarrick is charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

McCarrick was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 after a Vatican investigation confirmed he had sexually molested adults as well as children.

Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the man alleging the abuse by McCarrick, says he is the first cardinal in the U.S. to ever be criminally charged with a sexual crime against a minor.

The alleged victim told investigators that McCarrick was a family friend and began abusing him when he was a boy, according to a report filed in court. When he was 16, the man claims McCarrick groped him and fondled him on the campus of Wellesley College, where his brother’s wedding reception was being held.

An attorney for McCarrick told The Associated Press that they “look forward to addressing the case in the courtroom” and declined further comment.

