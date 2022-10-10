Watch Now
Biden condemns missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 15:36:27-04

President Joe Biden on Monday condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine's capital.

Eight people were reportedly killed in downtown Kyiv. The U.S. accused Russia of attacking civilian targets.

"We offer our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were senselessly killed today, as well as our best wishes for the recovery of those who were wounded," Biden said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with Biden on Monday. The White House had not provided a readout of the call as of early Monday afternoon.

However, Zelenskyy said, "air defense is currently the number 1 priority."

The U.S. has refused to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it would put American troops in direct conflict with Russia.

Biden noted that the U.S. is helping Ukraine in other ways and will continue to provide support "for as long as it takes."

"Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom," Biden stated.

