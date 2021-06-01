Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Temple High School placed on lockdown as Temple PD investigates suspicious device call

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 13:52:48-04

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department is investigating a suspicious device call in the 800 block of N 31st Street.

Out of an abundance of caution, Temple PD placed Temple High School under lock down.

They have also closed off the surrounding street and are asking that people please avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education