Temple High School placed on lockdown as Temple PD investigates suspicious device call

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department is investigating a suspicious device call in the 800 block of N 31st Street.

Out of an abundance of caution, Temple PD placed Temple High School under lock down.

The Temple Police Department is responding to a suspicious device call in the 800 block of N 31st Street. Out of precaution, Temple High School was placed under a lock down and surrounding streets have been shut down. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes. — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) June 1, 2021

They have also closed off the surrounding street and are asking that people please avoid the area.