MADISON COUNTY, Texas — Traffic on I-45 is currently backed up due to a crash that followed a pursuit, said police.

The incident occurred on IH45 southbound near 138 MM.

Madison County deputies are assisting officers with a burglary call in progress, that has led to vehicle and foot pursuits.

Two suspects are in custody, said the Madison County Sheriff's Office in a statement.

Commuters should expect major delays.