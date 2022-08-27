Mother-daughter duo charged with murder of Waco woman

GATESVILLE, Texas — Two central Texans were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of a Waco resident who disappeared in April.

Gatesville residents Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, and Cody Gene Ayers, 42, were arrested by Coryell County sheriff's deputies, and Robinson was charged with the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero and tampering with evidence. Ayers was charged with tampering with evidence.

Romero was first reported as missing to Waco police after her family was unable to reach her. Ayers was released on a $20,000 bond Wednesday while Robinson remains in jail on a bond totaling over $1 million. Additionally, Betsy Robinson is the mother of Jessica Colleen Robinson, who was arrested on May 19 on a property theft charge, and would later be charged with murder.

While Romero resided in Waco, she was known to frequent Gatesville, her family told authorities. Gatesville police had added Romero to the missing persons' database when her disappearance was first reported months ago.

Romero's family would later receive information regarding an address near Gatesville where Romero might be. Coryell County authorities performed a welfare check at the request of Waco police, who had also begun a missing persons' investigation, separate from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office's own.

In May, Coryell County deputies received information that Romero was dead and her body discarded at the same address they conducted their welfare check. Authorities did not specify the conditions on how the new information was received.

After multiple interviews and searches, Jessica C. Robinson was charged with murder, the day after she was arrested for the theft charge.

Jessica's charge was upgraded to capital murder, and she was additionally charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. She remains in the Coryell County Jail.

Police said they expect more arrests to come. The investigation is ongoing.