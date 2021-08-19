Watch
Milam County Sheriff's Office searching for 6 suspects in Cefco robbery

Posted at 4:28 PM, Aug 19, 2021
The Milam County Sheriff's Office is searching for six suspects in a Cefco convenience store robbery.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Rockdale Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol responded to the convenience store located at 826 E. Avenue C in Milano. The six suspects overtook one employee and were able to break into the store's ATM, taking the cash box.

Law enforcement believes this was a coordinated event.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 697-7033.

