KISD superintendent resigns, focus is on preparing for upcoming school year

Killeen Independent School District's Deputy Superintendent, Eric Penrod, has submitted a letter of resignation in order to pursue other opportunities.

This leaves the district with the priority of posting and filling the now vacant position, however the district is gearing it's focus into preparation for the upcoming school year.

Penrod has served in the position since 2019, and throughout the pandemic. The role includes supporting business services, human resources, school safety, student services, athletics, and facilities services.