Snook FFA students fundraising to attend national convention

SNOOK, Texas (KRHD — Snook ISD students are searching for sponsors to help raise money to attend the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis.



The organization needs to raise about $17,500 to cover plane tickets, convention admission, hotel rooms and other additional costs.

If they raise enough money, it would be the first time Snook ISD students attended in years.

To inquire about donations or sponsorships, you can email or call the school district at admin@snookisd.org or 979-272-8307.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Olivia Valdez and Teagan Groce will always cherish the memories made in the Snook ISD FFA program.

But they're hoping to make more at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

So, for the first time in years, they're turning to the community for help.

"None of our current officers have been," Valdez, the organization's secretary said.

Thousands of students attend the convention to participate in workshops and educational tours.

"Per student, it costs around $2,500 to go," Valdez said.

A total of $17,500 just to send members of their chapter — a struggle for many after-school programs across the U.S.

"We do not have that kind of budget," she said.

But for students like Teagan to go —

"It means a lot to me personally because i get to go just like my dad did," he said.

Plus, the skills he learns can help him in a future career.

"...And be able to meet new people and learn new leadership skills," Groce said.

"I'm really trying to raise over my goal because I really want all of us to be able to make it… I think it would be a really amazing experience for our officers to go," Valdez said.

