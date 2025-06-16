Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Vanguard College Prep pays tribute to former student killed in Olympic National Park

Screenshot 2025-06-16 115929.png
Gofundme
Screenshot 2025-06-16 115929.png
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Vanguard College Preparatory School is mourning the loss of former student Grant Herridge, 18, who died in a tragic accident on June 8 while hiking and falling over the 50-foot Sol Duc Falls in Washington’s Olympic National Park.

According to his parents, Herridge was doing what he loved most at the time of the accident.

Vanguard released a statement honoring Herridge’s memory: “Your presence was a gift, and your legacy will continue to shine, guiding us forward like the lighthouse painted on your senior parking spot.”

To donate to Grant's GoFundMe, click here. A portion of the donations will go to the Search and Rescue Team at Yosemite National Park.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood