Vanguard College Prep pays tribute to former student killed in Olympic National Park

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Vanguard College Preparatory School is mourning the loss of former student Grant Herridge, 18, who died in a tragic accident on June 8 while hiking and falling over the 50-foot Sol Duc Falls in Washington’s Olympic National Park.

According to his parents, Herridge was doing what he loved most at the time of the accident.

Vanguard released a statement honoring Herridge’s memory: “Your presence was a gift, and your legacy will continue to shine, guiding us forward like the lighthouse painted on your senior parking spot.”

To donate to Grant's GoFundMe, click here. A portion of the donations will go to the Search and Rescue Team at Yosemite National Park.