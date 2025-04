WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities are investigating a fatal incident that occurred on Forrest Street and Apple Lane, where a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waco Police responded to the area after reports of the incident, but further details remain limited as the investigation continues.

While no arrests have been made, a woman was taken into custody for questioning. Police have not provided additional information regarding her involvement at this time.

Further details developing.