Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Local high school graduate starts college as a sophomore

One University High School graduate is taking dual credit hours to jumpstart his college career.
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Recent graduate from University High School, Nabor Lopez, graduated with 30 college credit hours, by partaking in the district's dual credit system, getting ahead in his education.

  • Dual credit is where an eligible high school student enrolls in college course(s) and receives credit for the course(s) from both the college and high school.
  • It can save you and your family financially
  • Participating can give you a jump start to you college career, resulting in graduating early

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Recent University High School graduate Nabor Lopez is starting the next chapter of his life this week — college.

“I’ll be starting at MCC. Today is actually my first day of college. Criminal justice, since I was little, I’ve always wanted to study criminal justice,” Lopez said.

It's part of his plan to join the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“I want to become a Trooper. I want to give back to the community to be able to help out,” Lopez said.

It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this point, such as maintaining a high GPA, being certified in criminal justice courses, and most importantly,

“In high school I took dual credit — so I have about 30 college hours right now,” Lopez said.

Graduating as a credited college sophomore, right out of high school — but how?

According to the Texas Education Agency, dual credit is defined as a system in which an eligible high school student enrolls in college courses and receives college and high school credit.

It’s a way for students to get ahead and save money, just like Nabor.

“I was talking to my advisor and she said by next summer I should be able to graduate,” he said.

“When I did it in high school it helped me financially — the school was able to pay for it for us, so, that helped a lot,” Lopez added.

Helping make scholastic success more attainable than ever

“I’m a first gen college student, so I think being able to get help in high school leading me into college into success helped me a lot,” Lopez said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood