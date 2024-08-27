Local high school graduate starts college as a sophomore

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Recent graduate from University High School, Nabor Lopez, graduated with 30 college credit hours, by partaking in the district's dual credit system, getting ahead in his education.



Dual credit is where an eligible high school student enrolls in college course(s) and receives credit for the course(s) from both the college and high school.

It can save you and your family financially

Participating can give you a jump start to you college career, resulting in graduating early

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Recent University High School graduate Nabor Lopez is starting the next chapter of his life this week — college.

“I’ll be starting at MCC. Today is actually my first day of college. Criminal justice, since I was little, I’ve always wanted to study criminal justice,” Lopez said.

It's part of his plan to join the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“I want to become a Trooper. I want to give back to the community to be able to help out,” Lopez said.

It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this point, such as maintaining a high GPA, being certified in criminal justice courses, and most importantly,

“In high school I took dual credit — so I have about 30 college hours right now,” Lopez said.

Graduating as a credited college sophomore, right out of high school — but how?

According to the Texas Education Agency, dual credit is defined as a system in which an eligible high school student enrolls in college courses and receives college and high school credit.

It’s a way for students to get ahead and save money, just like Nabor.

“I was talking to my advisor and she said by next summer I should be able to graduate,” he said.

“When I did it in high school it helped me financially — the school was able to pay for it for us, so, that helped a lot,” Lopez added.

Helping make scholastic success more attainable than ever

“I’m a first gen college student, so I think being able to get help in high school leading me into college into success helped me a lot,” Lopez said.