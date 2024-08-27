Local high school graduate starts college as a sophomore

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Recent graduate from University High School, Nabor Lopez, graduated with 30 college credit hours, by partaking in the district's dual credit system, getting ahead in his education.
- Dual credit is where an eligible high school student enrolls in college course(s) and receives credit for the course(s) from both the college and high school.
- It can save you and your family financially
- Participating can give you a jump start to you college career, resulting in graduating early
BROADCAST SCRIPT:
Recent University High School graduate Nabor Lopez is starting the next chapter of his life this week — college.
“I’ll be starting at MCC. Today is actually my first day of college. Criminal justice, since I was little, I’ve always wanted to study criminal justice,” Lopez said.
It's part of his plan to join the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“I want to become a Trooper. I want to give back to the community to be able to help out,” Lopez said.
It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this point, such as maintaining a high GPA, being certified in criminal justice courses, and most importantly,
“In high school I took dual credit — so I have about 30 college hours right now,” Lopez said.
Graduating as a credited college sophomore, right out of high school — but how?
According to the Texas Education Agency, dual credit is defined as a system in which an eligible high school student enrolls in college courses and receives college and high school credit.
It’s a way for students to get ahead and save money, just like Nabor.
“I was talking to my advisor and she said by next summer I should be able to graduate,” he said.
“When I did it in high school it helped me financially — the school was able to pay for it for us, so, that helped a lot,” Lopez added.
Helping make scholastic success more attainable than ever
“I’m a first gen college student, so I think being able to get help in high school leading me into college into success helped me a lot,” Lopez said.