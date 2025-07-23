'It's really bad because it's coming high, the price': Impact of copper tariffs in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Industry experts warn the tariff could increase system installation costs from $5000 to $8000, affecting everything from electrical work to construction.



These tariffs are scheduled to go into effect on August 1

The United States imports about half of its refined copper from Chile, Canada, Mexico, and Peru

This tariff is in line with tariffs on steel and aluminum that President Trump raised in June from 25%

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The United States will impose a 50% tariff on copper starting August 1, a move that could significantly increase costs for construction and electrical projects across the country.

Currently, the U.S. imports about half of its refined copper from Chile, Canada, Mexico, and Peru. The metal is used in numerous everyday items, particularly in construction materials and electrical wiring.

"At this moment it's really, it's really bad because it's coming high the price, we're going to hide the price for the customer too. So, I suppose when the customer says I need a quote for the supposed he saw any parts or any units, when we're going to raise the price compared two or three years ago, they say 'oh, it's too much, what's going on here,' but we're going to check and see what is the cost we have in any parts exclusive the, the copper," said Pedro Domenech with Lochridge Priest.

Domenech explains how this tariff will directly impact customers, particularly in construction and electrical work.

"This is not exactly the through the price, before we say in the install, we're going to charge the customer to the one ton system. It's approximately $5000. Now we're going to charge $8000. You're seeing a little different," Domenech said.

The price increase represents a 60% jump in costs that will likely be passed on to consumers.

Beyond construction, copper is also commonly found in cookware and other household items, meaning the tariff could have widespread effects on consumer goods.

