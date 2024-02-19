2 Waco mayoral candidates speak to 25 News about their plans

WACO, Texas — Elections are coming up in May for the city of Waco.

The current mayor is not running for re-election, so 25 News talked to the two candidates looking to fill that position.

Jim Holmes has been a city council member in Waco for eight years.

“I’m running because I’ve been a councilman for eight years, and I want to continue the initiatives we started," Holmes said.

Those initiatives include roads and bridges — he says they’ve increased budget in road and bridge fund by 10 fold.

Economic development is another initiative he’s interested in.

He says there’s been 30 new businesses that opened since he’s been on council which is $3.3 billion in investments and 4,000 new jobs.

“It’s important to manage finances and lower taxes which we’ve done and increased tax exemptions in the last three years," Holmes said.

He’s going up against Eric Brown, a 33-year-old originally from Chicago who was adopted when he was 12.

“I’m all about policy, people and purpose," Brown said.

He wants to implement new ideas and new strategies.

“I know residents, and they want change. They don’t want the same ol', same people — they are ready for change and to see something different," Brown said.

He says he has plans to improve the education system in Waco, more downtown development, address the foster care system and community development.

“They want to see change in the community. They want more sidewalks, more street lights, and more community development," Brown said.

The elections for the City of Waco mayor are on May 4.