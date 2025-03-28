Robinson ISD names Kevin Brown as new head football coach

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson Independent School District has named Kevin Brown as the new head football coach for the Robinson Rockets.
Brown brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served as a collegiate coach and graduate assistant at Texas Christian University (TCU). He has also coached at several high schools, including Champion Boerne and Boerne High.
🎉 Welcome Coach Kevin Brown to #RobinsonISD! 🏈 We're excited to have you lead our football program and inspire our student-athletes. Your passion and dedication will surely elevate our team's performance both on and off the field. Let’s make this season unforgettable! 💪 pic.twitter.com/yjWM3u4SHN— Robinson ISD (@robinsonisd) March 28, 2025