Robinson ISD names Kevin Brown as new head football coach

(Source: KXXV)
ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson Independent School District has named Kevin Brown as the new head football coach for the Robinson Rockets.

Brown brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served as a collegiate coach and graduate assistant at Texas Christian University (TCU). He has also coached at several high schools, including Champion Boerne and Boerne High.

