'It is our home': Local man battles to get back stolen RV

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Most of us can relate to having something go missing and not have any idea where to find it. That’s what happened to a future local businessman whose RV was stolen. But that’s just where the story begins.



Christopher Bisson and his family live in Dallas and they recently purchased land in Axtell to start their own honey bee farm, but after a few months of working on the land, Bisson's RV was stolen.

Bisson decided to hand out flyers to learn more about the stolen RV. He later found that it was sold on Facebook Marketplace, and it turned up in Woodway.

Bisson says the RV carries his family's memories and is worth much more than any amount of money, and what would put him at ease is someone being held responsible.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It may not be our primary residence but our home," Christopher Bisson said. "It is our memories."

Christopher Bisson and his family live in Dallas, and they recently purchased land in Axtell to start their own honey bee farm, but they didn’t receive a warm welcome.

“I noticed the RV was missing," Bisson said. "I walked around and realized that the tires on my tractor had been vandalized, and we had a stolen generator."

Bisson reported his RV stolen on November 27th. The case was entered into the Sheriff's Department systems on December 2nd, but after days of waiting for answers, Bisson took matters into his own hands.

Bisson handed flyers out these flyers out, and four days later, it showed up in Woodway, Texas.

Bisson tells me he was told by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department that the RV was sold on the Facebook marketplace, and after it was recovered, law enforcement did not make any arrests, something Bisson is not happy about.

“What was your last conversation like with the Sheriff's Office?” said Reporter Dominique Leh.

“He said, ya know, I just don’t get it—you’ve already received your payout from the insurance company, which is not true. We have not taken a dollar from the insurance company, and we’ve told them to hold off for right now," Bisson said.

Bisson tells me his RV is worth more than any amount of money

“Listening to my wife cry about the stuff she lost from her father who passed away, listening to my son cry because his things were taken, a crime was committed, and whether or not I receive money or compensation for that is none of your business, You’re here to serve and protect and to find out who did this,” said Bisson.

I did reach out to the McLennan County Sheriff’s office, and they said in a statement that the case has been assigned to their Texas Auto Theft Task Force representative and that they are committed to conducting a thorough investigation.

