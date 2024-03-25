Hillsboro Outlets may be coming back

HILLSBORO, Texas — "People breaking into building staying there possibly, you know, using drugs," long-time shopper Bryce King said.

For decades, the former Hillsboro Outlets deteriorated into a ghost town of dozens of empty buildings. King remembers when the outlets were filled with stores.

He told me empty buildings can lead to more problems for Hillsboro.

“With all these abandoned buildings that’s always a hotspot for crime. These businesses are back here. Open regular hours for businesses being controlled and possibly reduce crime in this area," King said.

The Onward Real Estate company is helping lease empty space at the now-deserted outlet. With only two stores still open – they admit there's work to do to win over new consumers.

“You don't want to just put anybody that's willing to sign a lease into these places. You want to put things you know, companies of value, stores of value, things that are going to you know, help the community and things that the people need," commercial specialist Xavier Rosas with Onward Real Estate said.

According to the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, the closest mall to Hillsboro is in Waco or Waxahachie, both a 30-minute drive away.

“Revamp the commercial market as a whole and ultimately, just to bring more to the city, and that's, you know, that citizens that's jobs that's just, you know, more to the economy as a whole," Rosas said.

King still stops by the outlet when he has to work in Hillsboro but wishes there were more stores to walk into.

“This would be a boom for Hillsboro if they can get some store back here," King said.