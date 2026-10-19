Grimes County Historical Commission launches major restoration at Historic Anderson Heritage Park

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Grimes County Historical Commission is making major improvements at Historic Anderson Heritage Park to preserve local history, with work underway on several landmark buildings.

Work is starting with the Steinhagen Museum, which will receive a foundation replacement, a new porch and a return to its original style — something neighbors are happy about.

Kenny Graves

"A lot of good things coming up in the near future. We're finally starting to move forward on the park now," said Steve Storey, commander of American Legion McCluskey Post 640.

Kenny Graves

Storey said he is especially eager to see the museum open.

"I think probably I'm most excited about getting that museum open, the Steinhagen Museum," Storey said.

Kenny Graves

The commission has voted to restore the building to its original design.

"And we actually have voted to remove those walls to turn it back into a dog trot. And we have electricity being added here before the end of the month, so that the foundation people are can start," said Kathy Cave Wells, president of the Grimes County Historical Commission.

Kenny Graves

The Steinhagen cabin, a historic landmark recognized by locals, will also undergo major restoration work soon.

"A beautiful little log cabin out here in the park that we are hoping to restore within the next year or so," Wells said.

Kenny Graves

Storey told me a Liberty Tree will be planted to commemorate America 250.

"Once we get the water turned on, that tree's going in the ground, we'll have a ceremony for that and, and we'll watch it grow, be there forever ... hopefully," Storey said.

Kenny Graves

Neighbors say the park will become a destination for people traveling to the area.

"So I think from a civic pride standpoint it's real important to have that," said John Miller, a local resident.

Kenny Graves

"This is gonna be a real enhancement for their experience when they come to town and visit and get some understanding of those deep roots of Texas that are so well anchored in Anderson. So I'm excited to see it," Miller said.

Wells told me the old stage will be coming down and replaced by a new amphitheater as soon as the commission receives the final two bids and decides on a contractor.

Kenny Graves

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