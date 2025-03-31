Grimes County inmate escapes from behavioral hospital

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A Grimes County Jail inmate has escaped after being transferred to a behavioral hospital in Houston.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said Scott Evan Shepple was last seen at the Cypress Creek Behavioral Hospital in Houston around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Shepple was transferred to the hospital from the Grimes County Jail, where he's been in custody since Dec. 4, 2024, for several charges, including sexual assault, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.

The sheriff's office said Shepple is suicidal, has violent tendencies, and has previously made statements regarding, "suicide by cop."

Shepple has active warrants out of Grimes and Brazos counties and is known to have contacts in Grimes, Trinity and Walker counties.

If you have any information, contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at: (936) 873-2151, or the Grimes County Crime Stoppers at: (936) 873-2000 or p3tips.com.

All callers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.