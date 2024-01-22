New grading guidelines in Marlin ISD have some parents skeptical

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD had made a change to their grading guidelines for online courses. The parent portal will no longer show a numerical value but a "P" for progressing instead.



After only a handful of Marlin ISD students were eligible to graduate last year, parents are skeptical of the new system.

The district said that progress notifications for online courses will be sent home with students at the end of each grading period.

The new grading guideline became effective as of January 8th, 2024.

“For me it’s very terrifying because I’m the type of parent like I said I keep up with kid’s grades. So with the parent portal I was able to go in and keep up with his grades to see if he was getting higher or lower. With this new system that they’re trying to use it’s only going to show me a “P,” Marlin ISD parent Monica Johnson said.

Parents are showing disappointment as Marlin ISD sent this letter home with students describing how their grades will now be reflected for their online courses.

“I’m very terrified of that…not being able to keep up with my son’s numerical grade,” Johnson said.

“I’m more concerned about the numerical grade because I want to keep on track."

“In the third week I could have an average of 45 and you could have an average of an 88 but we’re both progressing so I agree with Mrs. Johnson I would be very suspicious of that,” said Brandolyn Jones.

“Every other week I plan on going to the school or calling the school and asking for a numerical grade print out. They have to give that numerical grade print out. If not I'll never know what my sons ranked or where he should be,” Johnson said.

