Central Texas superintendents have mixed opinions ahead of TEA releasing controversial school ratings

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The latest report card on every Texas school district is expected to be released by the Texas Education Agency on Wednesday, following a lengthy legal battle led by many Texas school districts in efforts to keep the TEA’s 2023 accountability system evaluations from being released.

With the release of those ratings just hours away, 25 News spoke with superintendents in Central Texas about how they’re feeling — and they have mixed oponions.

Marlin ISD received a grade of B for its 2021-2022 school year.

A drastic improvement from previous years.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson weighs in on the future and what could come on Thursday.

“We understand the need for testing and accountability here in the State of Texas," he said. "Marlin ISD was formerly the state’s longest low-performing school district, and in the 2021/2022 school year, we received a rating of 86.”

Reports highlight that one of the major reasons behind some Texas school districts wanting to keep the 2023 ratings from being released was that they felt the ratings could unfairly represent them due to recent changes made by the TEA.

Dr. Henson said they were not part of the lawsuits.

“I personally believe as, a superintendent, that the ratings for 2023 are going to be baseline data, and then it is our job to always adopt and adjust," Dr. Henson said. "So, yes, we might see a rating that’s lower than what we had in previous years, but once again, we are just continuing to offer quality education for all of our students."

Going from improvements to straight A's, Midway ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen said the district has moved “way past” anything that will be released on Thursday.

“Well, to be frank, the way I’m feeling about it is apathetic, and it’s irrelevant," Dr. Allen. "This data is more than two years old now. We have our own system of assessments that we actually think give us a better indication of how students are learning than what the state uses anyway."

Waco ISD received a C score for the 2021-2022 school year.

In a partial statement released to 25News Dr. Tiffany Spicer said "now that the rules are clear through 2028, we are focused on aligning our curriculum, strengthening our CTE pathways, and ensuring our strategic plan reflects the high standards our students deserve."

Dr. Spicer does plan to address the latest ratings during Thursday's school board meeting that is expected to start at 6 P.M.

BACKGROUND:

In 2023, changes were made to the TEA A-F accountability rating system.

Some school districts felt the TEA did not give enough prior notice of the new changes and believe the short notice could lower their accountability system evaluation scores.

Schools or districts with a track record of lower scores could face tighter consequences, such as state intervention.

The districts took legal action.

This month, an appeals court lifted the injunction, thus allowing the 2023 reports to be released by the TEA.

The Texas 15th Court of Appeals said the TEA has the authority to issue the ratings even if prior deadlines were not met — pointing to the state's education code, highlighting that standards can be adopted at any time during a school year before the evaluation of the district or campus.

If you want to stay up-to-date on those new ratings, click here to see the latest ratings

Follow Bobby on social media!